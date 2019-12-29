Jones (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Jones sustained a right ankle sprain during Thursday's practice, and he wore a protective boot Friday. It's a major loss for the Cowboys' secondary since Jones is an every-down cornerback, and the 27-year-old's season will be over if the Redskins pull off an upset. For the time being, Deante Burton is expected to see an uptick in defensive usage.