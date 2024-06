Goodwin (pectoral) has participated in the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, K.D. Drummond of USA Today reports.

Goodwin had his 2023 campaign cut short due to a torn pectoral sustained last October, but the Cowboys still re-signed him on a one-year deal. The 34-year-old cornerback figures to spend the offseason battling for a role that would see him contribute almost exclusively on special teams.