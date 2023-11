Goodwin (pectoral) will be out for the remainder of the season, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Goodwin was working to return this season by rehabbing his pec injury; however, the 33-year-old will be undergoing surgery this week to repair it. The injury was initially believed to be season-ending, so although the news does not come as a surprise, his absence for the remainder of the 2023 campaign will still be a blow to Dallas' special teams unit.