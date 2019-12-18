Play

Goodwin underwent successful thumb surgery Monday and is feeling good ahead of Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

All signs point to Goodwin being on the field for Sunday's divisional clash with the Eagles. He'll wear a cast during practice this week, to get more comfortable playing with added equipment. The 29-year-old cornerback has been a special-teams standout in Dallas this season.

More News

