site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-c-j-goodwin-pens-two-year-deal | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin: Pens two-year deal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goodwin signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Goodwin's contract includes $2 million in guaranteed money. The depth cornerback had nine tackles last season while playing almost exclusively on special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
The bracket is live! Start a pool or play for prizes now.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read