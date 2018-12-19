Goodwin (forearm) will begin the three-week practice window Wednesday with eyes on potentially rejoining the 53-man roster late in the season, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With one available return from IR spot remaining, the Cowboys have decided to take a look at adding some help in the secondary late in the season. If he returns, Goodwin should provide some depth at the position in addition to contributing on special teams.

