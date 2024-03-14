The Cowboys re-signed Goodwin (pectoral) on a one-year deal Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Goodwin sustained a torn pectoral in early October that forced him to miss all but five of the Cowboys' games in 2023, but it seems as if he's now past the issue. The 34-year-old cornerback was used almost exclusively on special teams last season, playing a total of 102 snaps (86 on special teams) and recording four total tackles. Expect Goodwin to compete for a similar role in Dallas' special-teams unit this offseason.