Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin: Signs with Dallas
RotoWire Staff
Mar 17, 2023
Goodwin and the Cowboys agreed to a contract Friday.
Goodwin has spent the last five seasons with the Cowboys and will now be returning for a sixth. The cornerback played exclusively on the special-teams unit in 2022, recording eight tackles and forcing a fumble. He'll likely slot into a similar role once again in 2023.
