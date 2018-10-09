Goodwin agreed to sign with the Cowboys from the Bengals' practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old cornerback is now with his third team this season after stints with the 49ers and Bengals. In 2017 he suited up for both the Falcons and Cardinals and logged eight tackles (one solo) over 14 games. Goodwin will look to provide depth in the Cowboys' secondary.