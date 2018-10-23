Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin: To undergo surgery
Goodwin fractured his forearm in Sunday's loss to the Redskins and is set to undergo surgery Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Goodwin was picked up by the Cowboys prior to Week 6, but failed to take the field. He accumulated one solo tackle in Sunday's outing before injuring his forearm. It is now just a matter of time before the team places him on injured reserve. As a depth corner who was seeing his first playing time of the season, his absence is not likely to impact anyone else's playing time.
