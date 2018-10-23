Goodwin fractured his forearm in Sunday's loss to the Redskins and is set to undergo surgery Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Goodwin was picked up by the Cowboys prior to Week 6, but failed to take the field. He accumulated one solo tackle in Sunday's outing before injuring his forearm. It is now just a matter of time before the team places him on injured reserve. As a depth corner who was seeing his first playing time of the season, his absence is not likely to impact anyone else's playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 8 Preview

    Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...

  • nelson-agholor.jpg

    Week 8 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...

  • pats-1400.jpg

    Week 8 Trade Values Chart

    Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...