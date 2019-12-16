Play

Goodwin will have thumb surgery Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Goodwin suffered this injury during this past Sunday's win over the Rams, and he was able to finish the game with a cast. The Cowboys hope Goodwin will be able to tough it out again, as the 29-year-old is a skilled special-teams asset with eight tackles (six solo) this year.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories