Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Active for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Commanders.
Carson will make his regular-season debut after missing the team's first six games of the season while on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 23-year-old may be asked to draw a start at cornerback with Trevon Diggs (concussion) unavailable versus Washington.
