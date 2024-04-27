The Cowboys selected Carson in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 174th overall.

Carson boasted strong on-ball production across four seasons at Wake Forest, as he tallied 29 passes defensed in 36 games. His fall was almost certainly caused by injury concerns, however, as he battled a range of lower-body injuries during his time with the Demon Deacons. He has just mediocre height (6-foot-0) and length (52nd percentile wingspan), which could hint at a role in the slot as a pro, though he did play outside during his collegiate career.