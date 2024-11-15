Carson (shoulder/illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Carson opened the Cowboys' week of practice with a DNP due to a shoulder injury and an illness. However, it appears he's already moved past both issues ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Texans. Expect the rookie corner from Wake Forest to play behind both Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland (foot) in Week 11.