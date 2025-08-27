Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Cowboys on Wednesday.
Carson was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee in late July and was expected to be out 4-to-6 weeks. He'll have a lengthier recovery, as he'll now be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the regular season.
