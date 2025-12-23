Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (shoulder/hamstring) was estimated as limited on Monday's practice report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Dallas held a walkthrough Monday after losing to the Chargers on Sunday. The team has a quick Week 17 turnaround ahead of Thursday's date with the Commanders. Carson missed the loss to Los Angeles.
