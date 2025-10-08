Carson (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Carson opened the season on injured reserve after hyperextending his knee in late July during training camp. His 21-day practice window to be reinstated from IR opened Oct. 1, but he wasn't cleared to play against the Jets in Week 5 after being limited in practice all week. His ability to practice in full Wednesday is a step in the right direction for Carson, who could make his 2025 regular-season debut against the Panthers on Sunday if he continues to practice without limitations.