Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Not playing Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (shoulder/hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's Week 17 game against Washington, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Carson will miss his second straight game due to shoulder and hamstring issues. He was listed as limited in all three of Dallas' practices this week, so the second-year cornerback could return for next Sunday's season finale against the Giants. Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel will be the Cowboys' starting outside cornerbacks Thursday.
