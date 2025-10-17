Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Officially questionable for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Carson has been a full participant in practice for two straight weeks, and the 2024 fifth-rounder has a chance to be reinstated from the Cowboys' injured reserve ahead of Sunday's NFC East clash. Carson opened the season on IR due to a knee injury that he sustained during training camp in late July. His return would be a welcome one for the Cowboys' secondary given that Dallas will be without Trevon Diggs (concussion).
