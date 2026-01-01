Cowboys' Caelen Carson: On track to play Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (shoulder/hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Shoulder and hamstring injuries prevented Carson from playing in each of the Cowboys' last two games, but his full practice Wednesday puts him on track to return for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants. With Trevon Diggs being claimed off waivers by the Packers on Wednesday, Carson and Trikweze Bridges figure to be the Cowboys' two starting outside corners for Week 18.
