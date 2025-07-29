Carson will be sidelined 4-6 weeks due to a hyperextended knee he suffered in practice Monday, DallasCowboys.com reports.

The second-year cornerback underwent shoulder surgery in December, but he seemed to be fully recovered from that procedure heading into training camp. Carson's injury deals another blow to a Cowboys secondary that was already thin due to potentially lengthy absences from Trevon Diggs (knee), Shavon Revel (knee) and Josh Butler (knee). Dallas signed Christian Matthew -- who has some familiarity with Matt Eberflus' defense after a brief stint with the Bears in 2023 -- on Monday to provide additional depth at corner.