The Cowboys (shoulder) placed Carson on injured reserve Wednesday.

Carson appeared to be a healthy scratch for Week 12 against the Commanders after not being listed on the Cowboys' injury report. However, the rookie fifth-round pick appears to be working through a lingering shoulder injury that caused him to be sidelined from Week 4 to 8, and the issue is serious enough to warrant another multi-week absence. Carson will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return from injured reserve will be Week 17 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29. Carson's absence means more opportunities for backup snaps at outside corner for C.J. Goodwin and Josh Butler behind starters DaRon Bland (foot) and Trevon Diggs (groin/knee)