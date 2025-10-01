Carson (knee) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 23-year-old corner missed Dallas' first four games this season after hyperextending his knee in July, but it now appears his return is imminent. Carson now has 21 days to be added to the Cowboys' active roster before reverting to IR. Once fully healthy, he'll likely help a struggling Cowboys secondary that's allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL (297.3) through four weeks.