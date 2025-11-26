Carson (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Chiefs, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Carson popped up on Dallas' injury report Tuesday as a limited practice participant due to a hamstring issue, putting his availability for Thursday in question. He's been an impactful corner for the Cowboys over the last two weeks, recording six total tackles and two passes defensed during that span. If the second-year pro is sidelined in Week 13, expect rookie Shavon Revel to have an expanded role in Dallas' secondary.