Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Remaining on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Carson was a full participant in practice all week, but the 2024 fifth-rounder has not been cleared to make his return from a knee injury that he suffered during training camp in late July. Though he won't play Sunday, Carson is on track to make his 2025 regular-season debut in Week 7 against the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 19.
