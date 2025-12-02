Carson (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Monday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Carson was unable to play in Thursday's Week 13 win over Kansas City due to a hamstring injury. However, his ability to practice in full Monday suggests he has a good chance of returning to action this Thursday versus Detroit. Rookie Shavon Revel stepped into a starting role on Thanksgiving in Carson's absence, but Revel would likely return to more of a rotational role should Carson be able to return against the Lions.