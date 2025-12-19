Carson (shoulder/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Carson was limited in practice all week due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the Cowboys announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Daron Bland (foot) has already been ruled out, and if Carson joins the former on the sidelines for Week 16, then Trikweze Bridges, C.J. Goodwin and rookie third-rounder Shavon Revel would be slated to see more defensive snaps at outside corner.