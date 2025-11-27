Carson (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Carson was initially listed as questionable to play Thanksgiving Day after popping up on Tuesday's injury report as a limited participant, and his hamstring injury will now force him to miss at least one game. Expect rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel to handle an increased role on defense versus Kansas City, and as long as Carson remains sidelined.