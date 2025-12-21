Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Won't play against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (shoulder/hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Carson was working through shoulder and hamstring injuries during Week 16 prep, but those injuries will prevent him from playing in Sunday's home tilt. In his absence, rookie Shavon Revel and the returning Trevon Diggs will likely serve as the Cowboys' starting outside cornerbacks. Carson's next opportunity to play is Christmas Day against the Commanders.
