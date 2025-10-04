Carson (knee) won't be activated from the injured reserve list in time for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

The second-year corner from Wake Forest was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week. However, he won't be able to make his 2025 debut in Week 5, as he's now been ruled out. While Carson remains sidelined Sunday, C.J. Goodwin and Trikweze Bridges will likely serve as the Cowboys' top reserve corners.