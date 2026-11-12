Downs recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups, including an interception, in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Colts.

Squaring off with his older brother Josh Downs on the opposite side, Downs recorded his first career interception on the Colts' final offensive play of the game with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. On a pass intended for Keenan Allen, Downs picked off Daniel Jones to seal the four-point win. The first-round rookie Downs now has 55 tackles (32 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups, with the interception, and a pair of forced fumbles on 93 percent of the defensive snaps across nine starts this season.