Browns is one of six wide receivers on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Cowboys seem to have found a diamond in the rough with Brown, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May after recording 1,079 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns at Georgia Southern in 2025. Prior to that, Brown played at Auburn for three years. Brown's two-touchdown performance in the Cowboys' preseason opener helped him earn a spot on the team, but Ryan Flournoy remains the favorite to join CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in three-receiver sets.