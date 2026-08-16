Cowboys' Camden Brown: Has strong debut

Brown caught all three of his targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday night's preseason game against the Seahawks.

The undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern stole the show, with the best play of the night coming on a 39-yard touchdown reception from Sam Howell in the second quarter. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wide receiver will need to stack another strong performance in next Saturday's game against the Cardinals to truly move up a stacked Cowboys depth chart. Brown will need to beat out Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and anyone else attempting to make the roster in order to take just the No. 5 spot behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin.