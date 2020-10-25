The Cowboys activated Erving (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Erving suffered an MCL sprain in the season opener, but he'll return at a crucial time for the Cowboys. The Cowboys can claim the lead in the NFC East with a win over Washington on Sunday, but Tyron Smith (neck) and Brandon Knight (knee) are both on IR, leaving a vacancy at left tackle. Erving will immediately slot in at the position and protect Andy Dalton's blindside against a Washington pass rush that has piled up 16 sacks through six games.