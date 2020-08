Erving is dealing with an undisclosed health issue, not related to COVID-19, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Erving has been missing training camp practice with the illness and there is no timetable for how long the offensive lineman will be out. The 2015 first-round pick is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster and missing extended time could hurt his chances of being with Dallas come Week 1.