Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Erving (knee) will miss multiple weeks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Erving left Thursday's game against Washington in the second half and was quickly ruled out. The nature of the injury has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, right tackle Zack Martin (calf) is also set to miss extended time, so the Cowboys will need to dig deeper into their tackle depth once again. Brandon Knight is expected to take over at left tackle until Erving can return.
