Cowboys' Cameron Erving: Expected to sit 4-6 weeks
RotoWire Staff
Erving (knee) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per coach Mike McCarthy, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Erving's dealing with a knee ligament sprain. He has been placed on IR but should return once he's healthy, which will be no earlier than Week 5 against the Giants.
