Erving (illness) took part in team drills Friday, David Helman & Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.
The veteran tackle appears on track to be ready for Week 1 after recovering from a non-COVID illness. After his main competition, Mitch Hyatt, was carted off the practice field Thursday with a knee injury, Erving is likely to be the Cowboys' top swing tackle to begin the year -- a role that typically comes with some starting assignments, as left tackle Tyron Smith has missed exactly three games in each of the last four seasons.