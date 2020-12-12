Erving (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as Erving was expected to miss multiple games after injuring his Knee on Nov. 26, and was unable to practice all week. He will now set his sight on a potential return in Week 15 when the Cowboys take on the Bengals.
