Erving (knee) won't be activated off injured reserve for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The team was planning to reinstate the 28-year-old for Monday's contest, but he's apparently dealing with an illness. Erving has tested negative for COVID-19 but won't return until at least next week as a result. Brandon Knight and Terence Steele will continue to start at offensive tackle for the Cowboys.