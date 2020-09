Erving is expected to miss a few weeks after sustaining a sprained MCL during Sunday's loss to the Rams, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Erving won't play in Week 2's matchup against the Falcons, as Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports that his initial recovery timetable is 2-to-4 weeks. Terence Steele started at right tackle Sunday and is expected to remain in that role moving forward.