Cowboys' Cameron Fleming: Dealing with calf injury
Head coach Jason Garrett said Fleming "tweaked" his calf in practice last week, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fleming started at tackle in Dallas' Week 5 and Week 6 matchups with Green Bay and Philadelphia, respectively. It's unclear how serious the calf issue is, but his participation in practice this week should help clear things up with regard to his status for Monday's game with the Giants.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cameron Fleming: Plays in preseason opener•
-
Cowboys' Cameron Fleming: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Cameron Fleming: Heads to Dallas•
-
Patriots' Cameron Fleming: Inactive Thursday•
-
Patriots' Cameron Fleming: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Cameron Fleming: Sits out Monday's practice with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Add Walton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how deadline deals...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Buying breakouts
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...