Head coach Jason Garrett said Fleming "tweaked" his calf in practice last week, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fleming started at tackle in Dallas' Week 5 and Week 6 matchups with Green Bay and Philadelphia, respectively. It's unclear how serious the calf issue is, but his participation in practice this week should help clear things up with regard to his status for Monday's game with the Giants.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories