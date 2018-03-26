Cowboys' Cameron Fleming: Heads to Dallas
The Cowboys signed Fleming to a one-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fleming played in 12 games for the Patriots last season with six starts at tackle. The 25-year-old could potentially start at right tackle for the Cowboys -- which would move La'el Collins to left guard -- but at the very least he provides quality depth at tackle, a weakness illustrated due to the injury troubles of starting left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) in 2017.
