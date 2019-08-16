Cowboys' Cameron Fleming: Plays in preseason opener
Fleming (shin) played 37 of 77 offensive snaps in last week's preseason opener against San Francisco.
Fleming battled a shin injury during OTAs in May but his workload in Week 1 of the preseason indicates he's fully recovered.
