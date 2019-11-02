Fleming (calf) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Fleming was a non-participant at practice this week so it's no real surprise to see him unavailable for Week 9. The Cowboys should be okay at offensive tackle in his absence since starters La'el Collins and Tyron Smith are both cleared to play.

