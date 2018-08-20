Reid signed with the Cowboys on Monday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Reid has bounced around a bit since starting his career in Detroit back in 2014. Since then, the Princeton product has made pit stops with the Chargers, Redskins and most recently, Colts. Given how late he is to the Dallas scene, Reid figures to face an uphill battle when it comes to roster evaluations. Either way, Reid has a chance to showcase his ability to 31 other teams should the Cowboys not feel the need to retain him for the regular season.

