Watkins signed a deal with the Cowboys on Thursday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.

Watkins, who spent the past four seasons with the Texans, is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 27 tackles, two sacks and three pass breakups, while making 11 starts. The 27-year-old can play either defensive end or on the inside, with Phillips noting that the 2017 fourth-rounder could be a better fit at tackle in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's 4-3 system.