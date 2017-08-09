Play

Thornton suffered a hamstring injury during practice Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thornton joined Tyrone Crawford (leg) as a starting Cowboys defensive lineman to exit practice early Tuesday. It's unclear how Thornton suffered his injury or how severe it is. If he's limited or held out at all going forward look for Jordan Carrell and Joey Ivie to see some extra reps.

