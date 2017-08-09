Cowboys' Cedric Thornton: Leaves practice with hamstring injury
Thornton left Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Clarence Hill Jr of the Star-Telegram reports.
Thornton underwent shoulder surgery back in January, but was cleared for the start of training camp. However, he's now dealing with a hamstring injury following Tuesday's practice, although the exact severity is currently unknown. More details should be provided later this week, but there's a chance Thornton is held out of Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams depending on how the injury responds to treatment.
