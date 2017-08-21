Cowboys' Cedric Thornton: Resumes practice Monday
Thornton (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Monday, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Thornton did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts and has been dealing with a hamstring injury the past couple of weeks. The exact severity of the injury hasn't been specified, but the 29-year-old is reaching a point where his expected starting spot at defensive tackle could be in danger with his limited reps.
